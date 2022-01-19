Virtual Women’s March scheduled for Saturday

The Reno Women’s March scheduled for Jan. 22 will again be virtual for its sixth annual event. The two-hour event will feature a handful of prominent Nevada women including Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Nevada’s First Lady Kathy Sisolak.

According to event organizers at Northern Nevada Marches Forward, the 2022 theme is “More Unites Us Than Divides Us.”

“Our chief goal this year is to help each other discover different ways to be a vehicle for change — whether it’s volunteering, running for office, advocating for policy or how to better talk to our neighbors,” organizers said.

This year is critical for community issues, they added, noting concerns related to voter suppression, environmental and health threats, and attacks on civil and reproductive rights.

The virtual march is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22 and will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook at the links below.

More information is online at https://northernnevadamarchesforward.org/reno-womens-march/.