Two COVID-19 testing sites closed due to staff shortage

The private laboratory that recently opened four new COVID-19 testing locations is being forced to close two of the sites due to staffing shortages.

Northshore Clinical Laboratories is closing test sites at Bartley Ranch Regional Park and Eagle Canyon Park. Both locations are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The South Valleys and North Valleys Regional Park locations are open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Those seeking COVID-19 tests should expect delays and be prepared to wait.

The sites do not accept reservations and request residents to pre-register to speed up the process.

“It’s important to remember that each location is processing around 400 tests per day,” said Washoe County COVID-19 Incident Commander Dave Solaro. “Even with two locations temporarily closed, that is 800 potential cases per day that otherwise would not be able to be tested.”

The omicron variant is driving a massive surge of new COVID-19 cases, and although most cases are mild, those testing positive or coming down with severe illness are unable to work, which is causing service reductions in various industries. This is combined with a general, ongoing labor shortage.

Source: Washoe County Health District