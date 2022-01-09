Truckee Meadows Fire offers free ash cans while supplies last

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officials this week said the agency is offering Washoe County residents free fire-safe canisters in an effort to reduce some common household fire hazards.

“Improper ash disposal causes thousands of fires every year, including the Washoe Drive Fire a decade ago in 2012,” TMFPD officials said.

Free fire-safe canisters are limited to the first 200 people while supplies last.

“Whether it is heating homes, or barbequing with charcoal briquets, it is important that our residents take prudent fire prevention measures, to include disposing ashes properly using a fire-safe container,” added Fire Chief Charles Moore.

TMFPD encourages all residents to have a fire-safe container to dispose of ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves and outdoor fire pits. Three days is the recommended cooling period for ashes. Once properly cooled, they note the ashes can be included in a compost mix.

The cans can also be used to store oily rags used for painting, varnishing and staining. Those rags, if not properly disposed of, can heat up and spontaneously combust.

The free containers will be available for pickup Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at TMFPD’s administrative office at 3663 Barron Way in Reno. Containers are available for the first 200 people and cannot be reserved. Masks are required for pickup.

Reno Fire warns of unattended candle dangers

Reno Fire Department officials said unattended candles are another risk for home fires. RFD responded to a structure fire Thursday morning on Lymberry Street that was caused by an unattended candle left burning near holiday decorations.

The occupant of the home wasn’t there at the time of the fire, but two dogs were rescued with one needing further medical care.

Fire officials said candle-caused fires peak in December and January. More than a third of them start in bedrooms, and nearly two-thirds are started when combustible materials come too close to the candle.

“This is a good reminder to clean up those holiday decorations and make sure candles are always away from combustibles and attended when lit,” says Tray Palmer, Fire Marshal for the Reno Fire Department.

Calls for service increase in 2021

RFD this week said it responded to a record 47,321 calls in 2021, surpassing the previous record of 43,383 calls in 2019. In addition to providing emergency response, RFD personnel administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020 and hosted about 100 vaccine distribution events to date.

The agency is hiring firefighters, with a starting full-time salary from just over $56,000 a year. Details are here: https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/human-resources/jobs-recruitment.