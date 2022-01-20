School zoning committee invites feedback at Thursday meeting

Washoe County School District’s Zoning Advisory Committee will take up zoning changes affecting nine schools in southeast Reno Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School at 9600 Mojave Sky Drive and is open to parents, families, students and community members.

The zoning changes are being proposed to adjust for a new elementary school planned for several blocks west of Damonte Ranch High School off Rio Wrangler Parkway. District officials said new housing developments in the area will also have an impact on area school capacities.

Zoning changes discussed won’t be implemented until the 2023-2024 school year.

Any changes to zoning would come as a recommendation to the district’s Board of Trustees, who would need to approve them.

Schools affected include:

Brown Elementary School

Double Diamond Elementary School

Nick Poulakidas Elementary School

Donner Springs Elementary School

Hidden Valley Elementary School

Edward Pine Middle School

Kendyl Depoali Middle School

Earl Wooster High School

Damonte Ranch High School

A presentation of the proposed changes is online here and a meeting agenda is here.

