School district seeks advisory volunteers for superintendent search

Washoe County School District (WCSD) officials on Friday said they are seeking applicants for a Search Advisory Group to support the search for a new district superintendent. Volunteers will provide input and assist staff with The Bryan Group, a search firm hired to lead the process.

Parents, teachers, school support staff and administrators, public officials and business leaders, and even local high school juniors and seniors are invited to apply. About 25 to 30 applicants will be selected to participate.

WCSD officials said The Bryan Group is looking for diversity within the Search Advisory Group to bring in different perspectives and community experiences.

School district Trustees will not serve on the panel.

Superintendent Kristen McNeil will retire June 30 of this year. Trustees are hoping to have a new superintendent in place before then to provide some overlap in the position.

The deadline to apply for the Search Advisory Group is Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. More information is online at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/17519.

Source: WCSD