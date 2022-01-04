Road closures put state offices on two-hour delay

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office as of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning said Interstate 580 / Highway 395A through Washoe Valley remain closed due to high winds and blowing snow, which have wreaked havoc for motorists over the past 24 hours. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

Two overturned semi-trucks are also said to be blocking lanes of traffic in both directions, and high winds are hampering efforts to remove them.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said state government offices in Reno and Carson City would delay opening until 10 a.m. due to the closures.

Monday night, motorists traveling from Reno south to Carson City were stranded for hours as they struggled to get home.

Washoe County public information officer Bethany Drysdale reported moving less than two miles in about three hours before motorists were turned around and sent back to Reno. On the return trip, an accident blocked all lanes of northbound traffic and officials routed drivers along the shoulder, she added.

NDOT suggesting dialing 511 to check road conditions before venturing out and ensuring you and your vehicle are prepared for current conditions. They provided a list of tips online at https://www.dot.nv.gov/safety/safe-winter-driving.