Revelers ring in New Year downtown (photo & videos)

By ThisIsReno
Thousands of people rang in the New Year in downtown Reno last night. Image: Eric Marks, Dec., 31, 2021 / This Is Reno.

Thousands of people rang in the New Year in downtown Reno last night. Frigid temperatures marked the event, and with COVID-19 still in the high range regionally, the crowd was smaller than in previous years. Nevertheless, people appeared to have fun counting down the New Year as we enter 2022.

Video by Ty O’Neil for This Is Reno. Photos by Ty O’Neil and Eric Marks.

