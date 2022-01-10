Reno Rebuild Project gifts $28,000 small business loan (sponsored)

Nickel by nickel Reno Rebuild fund is growing to make one-of-a-kind loans to local small downtown businesses. This January, the Project will be providing a $28,000 loan to Sierra Mobile Storage offering storage solutions for Reno, Carson City, Lake Tahoe and the Northern Nevada area.

The Reno Rebuild foundation is an alternative for funding support and rewards unique businesses with loans from $5k to $50k. These loans are span throughout three to five years at a low-interest rate. All interest and repayments of the loans go back directly to the Reno Rebuild Fund for future projects and investments in our community.

Every time a guest enjoys a drink or meal at the Sierra Tap House, Ole Bridge Pub, and the Brewer’s Cabinet, a nickel per item sold goes into the Reno Rebuild Fund. When the fund can, the fund holders, Michael Connolly, Chris Kahl, and Zachary Cage, owners of the establishments listed above, help select one compelling idea from a Reno-based individual to receive a small business loan to make their dream a reality.

The global pandemic Covid-19 has brought a new need to the local community for financial support and small businesses. This September, the Reno Rebuild project owners graciously awarded the owners of Bar Down Hockey with business loan for $50,000 and continue to show support by selecting Sierra Mobile Storage as the 2022 recipient.

Owners Luke & Staci Stevenson saw a need established their new company in January 2020 after studying self-storage for several years and seeing the expanding demand in our area. They ultimately created the opportunity to offer safe, secure storage coupled with personal and professional service and communication.

In the shadow of the pandemic, the owners’ most significant challenge is finding the money to buy containers fast enough to meet demand. Traditional funding has been difficult since banks have specific and strict guidelines for lending to new businesses. “Reno Rebuild is such a rare and valuable program.” Says Owner Luke Stevenson, “They’ve been where we are, struggling to get funding to grow and thrive.”

Being a locally owned and operated shop allows the owners to devote attention to every customer, providing a safe and secure storage experience. “What we are looking for is a great idea that will bring something new to our city and improve our lives,” said Kahl, co-founder. “Sierra Mobile Storage is exactly the type of business we strive to support,” said Kahl.

The Reno Rebuild loan is a low-interest loan with all principal and interest returning to the fund to help it grow, so more ideas get funded each year. All the money raised remains in northern Nevada, supporting the local economy and helping to rebuild our community – one small business at a time!

This year Sierra Mobile Storage recognized the rapid influx of new residents in the Reno-Tahoe basin; the company will use the financial support to increase storage inventory and support services. With the companies already growing community support, it made sense to support the continued growth of this company through the Reno Rebuild Project,” said Cage, co-founder.

If you would like to support the Reno Rebuild project, you can easily purchase a beer or a meal from the restaurants listed above; your nickels will add up. To be a more significant part of the bright Reno Rebuild Project, donate directly (and more than a nickel!) to the fund. Help to lift our community and make a dream come true.

