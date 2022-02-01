Podcast: Reno’s housing challenges persist

Housing issues continue to be a concern for many Reno residents. Reno’s cost of living continues to rise and some community leaders say something needs to be done. We went to the Economic Development Authority’s state of the economy event in January and heard more.

This show features EDAWN’s Mike Kazmierski discussing housing and homeless issues from last week’s “State of The Economy” luncheon. We also check in with a mental health expert who has concerns about a federal law that, he says, is negatively impacting mental health professionals.

Last, COVID-19 continues to sicken people in northern Nevada. Health officials are reporting record numbers of new cases spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant. Illnesses from omicron tend not to be as serious, but the Washoe County District Health Officer explains why increasing case counts are drawing concern.

