Northern Nevada hauls in record lodging revenues in 2021

Northern Nevada’s hotels and motels had a good year, a record year even. Officials at the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority this week said 2021 saw the highest ever total for taxable room revenue for the region—$420,454,653 to be exact.

The new record is 4.2% higher than the previous best year on record, which was 2019.

RSCVA CEO Charles Harris credited the record revenues to a community-wide effort to welcome visitors.

Several large events returned to the region in 2021 as well, including the Reno Rodeo, Artown, Hot August Nights and the Great Reno Balloon Race.

In addition to setting an overall record for room revenue in 2021, the region saw three of the top four all-time room tax revenue producing months: July 2021 at nearly $54 million, August 2021 with more than $46 million, and June 2021 with more than $45 million.

RSCVA officials said occupied rooms were down by nearly 10% over the year, but room rates were more than 15% higher. The average daily rate for a hotel room in northern Nevada in 2021 was $135.99.

Source: RSCVA