North Valleys High School moves to distance learning for Friday

Washoe County School District Officials today said that North Valleys High School will conduct temporary distance learning for Friday, Jan. 21 because of staff shortages caused by illnesses and absences.

Extracurricular activities, including athletics, practices and performances are also canceled.

The following message was sent to families of North Valleys High School students:

Good afternoon, North Valleys High School families—

This is Desiree Mandeville, principal of North Valleys High School, with an important message: Due to a continuing high number of staff illnesses and absences, our school will observe another day of Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow, Friday, January 21. There will be no in-person instruction at North Valleys High School tomorrow and no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school. Your student will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers, and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, January 24. If you would like to pick up a breakfast and lunch pack, please visit www.washoeschools.net/nutrition and reserve a meal package in advance. The meals can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court in Sparks. Please reserve a meal package in advance. For a direct link to meal reservations, please visit www.t.ly/NVHSmeals. I know our move to Temporary Distance Learning is a difficult adjustment for you, our families, and it is certainly not what we had hoped for. I am, however, very grateful for the hard work and support of staff, students, and their families during this time. Once again, due to a continuing high number of staff illnesses and absences, North Valleys High School will observe another day of Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow, Friday, January 21. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, January 24. Thank you.