New school bus stop locations start Monday

Washoe County School District officials are reminding motorists to use caution as more students will wait for buses in new locations starting Monday, January 3, 2022.

The lack of adequate bus drivers prompted reduction in bus stops.

“Most middle- and high-school students who ride a bus to school will wait for their bus at a different location in the morning and will be dropped off at the same location in the afternoon beginning on Monday…” officials said. “At some stops, there will be large groups of students waiting for buses, and all stops will be supervised by District staff.”

Get bus schedules for your location here: http://buses.washoeschools.net/Students/BasicTransBoundarySearch.aspx

Students should arrive at these new locations close to the pickup times and should disperse and not loiter during the afternoon drop-off times, officials added.