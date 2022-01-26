Multi-gigabyte fiber internet launched in Reno

Telecom provider AT&T this week said some local customers now have access to faster internet with the addition of 2 gigabyte and 5 gigabyte fiber internet to the community. Reno is one of more than 70 metro regions in the country to get the upgrade.

The top speeds for AT&T fiber internet had previously been 1GB.

AT&T officials said the rollout of the improved fiber network for residential customers was in response to pandemic shifts in how people work, with many more people setting up home offices or making their homes a permanent workplace.

Tech site CNET suggested the 2GB and 5GB speeds are likely more than most households need right now, but the move to faster speeds was forward-thinking.

The number of internet-connected devices in homes has jumped over the past several years, with an average of 25 connected devices per household, according to a report last year from Deloitte. The devices include computers and smart TVs, but also gaming consoles, fitness equipment, smartphones, security and automation devices and even connected refrigerators.

The faster speeds are good for business, too, said Dave Archer, president and CEO for NCET, Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology.

“Our dependence on reliable, fast and secure broadband services has become more evident over the last two years, especially considering the increased demands from the business and technology community,” said Archer. “This move to multi-gig from AT&T puts us another step closer to supporting our ever-changing workforce and the evolving needs of our community.”

AT&T said it’s participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program to increase access to broadband for lower income households. The program provides a monthly benefit of $30 per month for household internet service or $75 per month for service on qualifying Tribal lands. Details on who’s eligible for the discounts are online at https://www.fcc.gov/acp.

With the faster speeds, AT&T also rolled out flat-rate pricing, meaning that they’re not requiring a contract or bumping up the monthly rate at the end of the first 12 months.