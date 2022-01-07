Last chance to enroll in health insurance through Nevada Health Link’s Open Enrollment (sponsored)

Nevadans have until January 15 to enroll in health and dental plans on NevadaHealthLink.com

Nevadans have 10 days left to enroll in health and dental plans during the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link, operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), is Nevada’s online marketplace connecting individuals to affordable health and dental coverage. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans, with coverage beginning February 1.

Nevada Health Link understands that the process of enrolling in health insurance can be complicated, which is why the Exchange encourages uninsured Nevadans to take advantage of free enrollment assistance offered on NevadaHealthLink.com. Consumers can be connected to certified brokers and navigators in multiple languages that can help consumers choose plans, compare prices and answer questions relating to their health coverage needs. Enrollment assistance is available in person and over the phone. This year, the call center customer satisfaction survey has a score of 94%.

Before signing up, consumers can also check to see if they are eligible for federal tax credits (subsidies), which will lower the cost of monthly premiums. This enrollment period, 90% of Nevadans have qualified for financial assistance to lower their insurance costs, with The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) providing increased federal subsidies for consumers. Operating in its third year as a State-Based Exchange, Nevada Health Link is experiencing higher volumes of enrollments than any other open enrollment period in the past.

Enrollment figures as of January 5:

Active re-enrollees (consumers who actively went to NevadaHealthLink.com to seek new coverage either through upgrading or changing plans): 25,944

New Enrollees: 15,526

Total PY 2022 Active Enrollees (active re-enrollees and new enrollments): 41,470

Total Exchange Enrollees: 97,151

“With just over a week until the Open Enrollment Period ends, the Exchange is committed to getting as many Nevadans covered with health insurance as possible,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “With the current public health emergency continuing to evolve, it is crucial that every single Nevadan has access to quality and affordable health insurance coverage to avoid financial ruin in case of an emergency. For those without health insurance, we highly encourage you to visit NevadaHealthLink.com to get connected with a certified enrollment assister to help you find a plan within your budget and health needs.”

Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare (age 65+) or Medicaid benefits, but still want a lower monthly premium; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

Open enrollment is one of the only times Nevadans can enroll in plans through the Exchange, unless experiencing certain Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving.

To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927. The call center is open Monday through Sunday during Open Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Nevada Healthlink

NevadaHealthLink.com is the online insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), which was established per Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) in 2011 by the State of Nevada and began operations in 2013 on the belief that all Nevadans deserve access to health insurance. In 2019, the Exchange transitioned away from the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov and became a fully operational State Based Exchange (SBE), in time for its seventh Open Enrollment Period (OEP). This is the third year Nevada Health Link is operating as a state based exchange. NevadaHealthLink.com connects eligible Nevada residents to budget-appropriate health and dental coverage and is the only place where qualifying consumers can receive federal tax credits to help cover premium costs. The Open Enrollment Period is available November 1 through January 15. For more information or to see if you’re eligible, visit our website; subscribe to Nevada Health Link’s Blog and YouTube channel; like them on Facebook or follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Nevada Health Link always encourages consumers to use the free assistance of a licensed enrollment professional by calling 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com.

