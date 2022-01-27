The hilarious hit Broadway musical ‘WAITRESS’ to play Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts February 4-6

Buy a pie from Mix Bakeshop for a chance to win show tickets.

Pioneer Center for Performing Arts is thrilled to welcome WAITRESS to the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts for a limited 5-show engagement! The diner opens up Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6! Tickets are available atwww.pioneercenter.com, by calling 775-434-1050, and in person at the Pioneer Center Box Office (100 S. Virginia St.).

For the cherry on top Mix Bakeshop has partnered Pioneer Center to launch a new contest that will offer admission tickets to lucky customers for the upcoming performance “WAITRESS”. The contest begins January 27th and ends February 2nd; one lucky customer who purchases select pies from Mix Bakeshop could receive (2) complimentary tickets to the upcoming February 4th, Broadway performance “WAITRESS”. Winning “Golden” tickets are hidden in one of the popular pies for sale, and¬ can be redeemed for the upcoming performance.

About WAITRESS:

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O’Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

“WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly, and is “Warm, witty, wise and hilarious. A wonderful treat.” London’s Express Online

“It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” Chicago Tribune

Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.