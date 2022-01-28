Get rewarded for recreating with the Hungry Hikers & Bikers Digital Pass (sponsored)

Locals and visitors to Carson City are encouraged to take advantage of the pass, offering incentives and deals at area businesses, including quarterly grand prizes.

Carson City, Nevada grants visitors access to many scenic trails within its city limits. Hikers and bikers enjoy year-round access to the Carson River, three back-country lakes, multiple mountain peaks, and unparalleled views in every direction. Now, with a new digital pass, there is even more incentive to explore the outdoors.

Introducing the free Hungry Hikers & Biker’s Digital Pass, where trail check-ins earn participants entries toward quarterly grand prize giveaways plus discounts to local restaurants and retail locations. There are options for every level athlete – from the novice hiker to the avid mountain biker.

Using a mobile device, participants simply need to check-in at each trailhead listed in the pass to be entered to win the ultimate Carson City Weekend Getaway, filled with attraction passes, gift cards, hotel stays, and more. Each trail check-in gets users an additional entry into the grand prize drawing. Drawings will take place quarterly. The first drawing will be held March 31, 2022 and the winner will be contacted by April 8, 2022.

The mobile exclusive passport is free for locals and visitors and easily delivered by email and text. There is no app to download and the pass can be saved to a phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access. As an added incentive for signing up, Visit Carson City has secured discounts to local restaurants and retailers.

Participating businesses include The Fox Brewpub, The Purple Avocado, Piazza Bar and Restaurant, So Juicy, Concept Electric Bikes, Carson Jewelry & Loan, Old World Coffee Lab – Carson and Keep Growing. More businesses will continue to be added.

Find additional information and sign up for the Hungry Hikers & Bikers Digital Pass online at visitcarsoncity.com/hungryhikers.

About Visit Carson City:

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City’s website at visitcarsoncity.com.

