Five events to check out: Rollin’ into 2022

This week we’re shaking off the holidays and getting back to more normal times, or at least as normal as possible as we begin calendar year three for the COVID pandemic. With the omicron variant emerging in the community, event cancellations are possible. Be sure to check with event organizers to confirm event details and COVID restrictions.

Here are five events to check out:

Nevada’s men’s basketball team takes on the Wyoming Cowboys Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center. The team won their conference opener over the weekend against the New Mexico Lobos and looks to continue the momentum. Get details. Pro bull riders will be in town for two nights this week to kick off the 2022 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. Organizers say it’s not a rodeo-style event. It’s more of a rock concert-meets-cowboys sort of event with “two hours of pyro, music and the most intense bull riding action the world has to offer.” Perhaps the tight jeans are a given? Details here. Speaking of rock concerts, Local ‘80s rock cover band Iron Snake plans to get hot and sticky sweet Saturday night at Virginia Street Brewhouse. We don’t know about you, but this makes us feel old. Christmas tree recycling continues all week at several community locations. Volunteer to help or just drop your tree and a donation. More information here and here. Washoe County Libraries has added a slew of events to our online calendar, including Learn to DJ and the Yarn Crew. At the Sierra View branch they’ll offer two days a week of Community Resource Help, which for now seems like it’s very much needed.

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.