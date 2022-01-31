Five events to check out: Pie, dirt and art

Has anyone noticed that events in Reno are sort of the same but seem not at all the same as they were two years ago? Just checking.

This week we’ve got a mix of both. Broadway Comes to Reno, the always popular series, has a new offering, and dirt bikes are back too. There’s also art, art and millennial art. You can choose which is which.

Be sure to check with event organizers for COVID-19 precautions and potential cancellations. We were hit with a surprise theater closure over the weekend and it was a bummer. Don’t be bummed; confirm the details.

The Broadway Comes to Reno series is serving up its next musical with “Waitress” at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts debuting Friday and we’re already craving pie—Marshmallow Mermaid Pie, Pineapple Upside Down Pie, Polka Dot Peach Pie. Mmmm. There are some heavy topics in this production, but enough comic relief to carry it through. And pie. Balancing out the pie, ArenaCross brings dirt, dirt bikes, and dirt bikes on dirt. The competition is in town for two nights, the next-to-the-last stop in the series, so we’re guessing the competition for points will be pretty fierce. Bring your earplugs. We’re not sure if millennials truly are the “raddest generation,” but we’ll roll with it for the sake of “#MILLENNIAL,” a Cirque-style show at The Theater. We’re 100% ok with the millennial soundtrack, aka hits from the ‘90s and 2000s, being called nostalgia. This show has all of that, plus live vocals and pop-culture references rolled into both a parody and celebration of not Gen X. That’s ok, we’re fine. Plaid shirt and voluminous hair are not required, but you’re welcome to channel your inner Bob Ross at the all-levels Painting an Autumn Pond in Oil with a Palette Knife class offered at Nevada Fine Arts. Supplies aren’t included, but it sounds like you’ll mostly need a palette knife and a canvas. Details here. Red lipstick and billowing white dress are not required, but might be on display at a Marilyn Monroe-focused art sale at Art Source. The gallery has teamed up with Red Rock Bar & Studio, which exhibited the art over the holidays, to sell the art in a benefit for Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary.

