Extension offers spring gardening series

Community Master Gardeners will teach a series of classes for locals interested in improving their gardening skills on Tuesdays in February and March at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in south Reno.

The series, “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series,” is offered in partnership between the University of Nevada, Reno’s Extension and Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space.

Gardeners will be able to learn useful information regardless of the size of their gardening area, organizers said.

“The classes, which vary by year according to the needs of the local community, offer the why’s and how’s from people who live, grow and harvest in our northern Nevada area,” said Rachel McClure, a coordinator for the Master Gardener program.

Classes are Tuesdays, Feb. 1 through March 29 from 6-8 p.m. Topics include:

Fruit tree selection.

Starting plants from seeds.

Downsizing your landscape.

Moon folklore and gardening.

Pruning and training fruit trees.

Perennials in the garden.

The wonderful world of honey bees.

Landscape design.

Successful vegetable gardening.

Registration is required and can be done online here.

Source: UNR Extension