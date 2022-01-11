Do you have an idea worth spreading? (sponsored)

If so, TEDxReno is looking for you.

TEDxReno has announced the return of its internationally recognized daylong speaker series. The event returns to the Reno Events Center stage on May 21, 2022, featuring live talks and riveting entertainment performances.

During a time when much has changed, TEDxReno is welcoming back the community to experience a new lineup of talks that will inspire action, challenge the status quo and drive change for the better. As part of the recent announcement, TEDxReno is seeking interested participants with stories to share to submit speaker applications by Jan. 17. Speakers will be selected at the curators’ discretion and will be notified directly. Speakers can apply online on the event website TEDxReno.org.

“We’re excited about this year’s speaker submissions and look forward to the expertise they will bring to our stage and to the TEDx audience around the world,” said event organizer Bret Simmons.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to specific rules and regulations.)

For more information visit TEDxReno.org.

Follow TEDxReno on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/TEDxReno, on Instagram athttps://www.instagram.com/tedxreno/or LinkedIn athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/tedx-reno.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers [email protected], a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.