DETR: Job growth continues in some industries

Job growth in Nevada continued in December with a slight improvement over the previous month according to a jobs report released this week by the state’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Officials reported 3,700 jobs added in December 2021, an increase from the 2,600 that were added in November. December’s total included 1,100 jobs in Reno, a .4% increase.

Unemployment continued to fall as well, dropping to 6.4% seasonally adjusted.

The job growth hasn’t been even across industries, however. Data shows that employment in the accommodation and food services industries is still down more than 65,000 jobs from its pre-pandemic peak of 322,500 jobs.

Other industries have grown larger despite the pandemic, including transportation, warehousing and utilities, which is more 12% above its pre-pandemic peak and now employs more workers than the state’s leisure and hospitality sector.

Other industries that have continued to grow include business services, retail, finance and insurance.

For more information on the state’s workforce and employment data visit www.nevadaworkforce.com