Reno businesswoman Courtney Meredith named NSSC 2022 ‘Scot of the Year’ (sponsored)

Reno businesswoman Courtney Meredith received the Silver Thistle Award Saturday, Jan. 22 being named the 2022 “Scot of the Year” by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (NSSC) at its 40th annual Robert Burns Celebration at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno with nearly 500 in attendance.

The Silver Thistle Award is the highest honor granted by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, recognizing significant contributions to business, medicine, education, fine arts and/or philanthropy of a person of Scottish heritage who is a permanent resident of northern Nevada or northeast California.

Nevada Society of Scottish Clans Past Chief Jackie Frady made the presentation to Meredith who is the CEO and senior design strategist for Design on Edge, the Reno-based family-owned design firm that she co-founded with husband Chris Meredith. She is also a partner in Weird Reno that offers historical walking tours. Meredith actively assists in revitalizing the downtown Reno corridor and supports small businesses, startups and community-focused non-profit organizations. In 2013, she co-wrote and published the first pictorial manuscript on the history of the Reno Riverwalk District.

Over the past 23 years of her career, Meredith and her company have received more than 52 awards. She was recently recognized as Promotional Person of the Year by the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation for her outstanding personal and corporate contributions to the community in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has also received awards from the Nevada Press Association, American Marketing Association, Graphic Design Association USA Magazine, WIN, Nevada Economic Development, and the American Advertising Federation. Other awards for graphic design, marketing and business on a local, regional and national level include recognition as Creative Advocate of the Year, Public Relations Specialist of the Year, Top 150 of Reno’s Influential Community Members, Advertising Person of the Year, Girl Scouts Community Mentor of the Year, as well as being a nominee as EDAWN Person of the Year, Leaders to Know, Top Influential Woman, and the 20 Under 40 recognition.

Meredith is a descendant of Clan Scott and wears the Scott tartan. Clan Scott descends from Selkirk, one of the oldest Royal Burghs and earliest settlements in the Scottish Borders. Its motto is “Amo” (I love).

The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1982 that is dedicated to the perpetuation of ancient customs, literature, music, games and dress of Scotland and its people. The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans promotes Scottish heritage through the annual dinner honoring the memory of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, sponsors Tartan Day, a summer picnic, Tartan Miniature Golf, a scholarship program and other activities. More information about the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is available on its website atwww.nvssc.org.

