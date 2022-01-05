City goes back to virtual public meetings due to rising COVID-19 cases

City of Reno officials today announced the city is going back to virtual meetings. This includes the Jan. 10 meeting on Jacobs Entertainment’s plans for the so-called Neon Line District.

“Based on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community, the City of Reno is limiting in-person meetings to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said spokesperson Matt Brown.

City council and planning commission meetings will still be a hybrid format with online and in-person public comment, but most boards and commissions will meet virtually.

Brown said the city will ensure all meeting agendas identify a link and directions on how to participate.

City facilities remain open to the public during normal business hours with masks required.

People wishing to offer public comment at city meetings have the following options:

Submit an online public comment form at Reno.Gov/PublicComment.

Provide public comment through Zoom. People will need to register in advance using the Zoom link on the meeting’s agenda.

Submit comments to [email protected]

Leave a voicemail at 775-393-4499.

This Is Reno reached out to Washoe County about its plans for meetings but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Two commissioners at the last county commission meeting said they are no longer going to wear masks, and county officials said their hired security is not enforcing the indoor mask mandate.