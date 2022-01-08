Carson City Symphony to begin rehearsals January 12 for “Lovers and Heroes” Concert (sponsored)

Attention musicians! The Carson City Symphony will begin rehearsals for its first concert of 2022 on Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 to 9:15 p.m., at the Carson High School band room, 1111 N. Saliman Road in Carson City.

Current openings are for strings, French horn, and bassoon. Musicians who are interested in joining should contact the Symphony at 775-883-4154 or email[email protected]. Musicians must be fully vaccinated and wear masks in the school. Wind and brass players may remove masks when playing.

The Symphony, conducted by David Bugli, is a volunteer orchestra of about 55 players who perform music from the 15th to 21st centuries. It is open to string players at any time without audition, and to other instrumentalists when positions are available.

The concert, “Lovers and Heroes,” with guest cellist Stephen Framil, will be on Sunday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, with a preview beginning at 3:15 p.m. The program includes music by Michael Kibbe, Édouard Lalo, Léo Delibes, and Bruce Roter. For more information, see the Symphony web site CCSymphony.com.

The Symphony’s choral ensemble, Carson Chamber Singers, directed by Ricky Hutton, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, January 25, for concerts in May. For details, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154 or email[email protected].

