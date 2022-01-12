Visit Carson City extends deadline for new merchandise graphics design entries (sponsored)

Winners of the competition will have their designs featured on Visit Carson City merchandise.

Calling all artists and graphic designers! Visit Carson City is looking for your help to capture the essence of Carson City, Nevada through graphic representations that can be used on new merchandise like clothing, water bottles, stickers and more. The words, “Carson City” should also be included in the design. Submitted designs will be put up for a community vote where one or more merchandise graphics will be selected.

The deadline for submission has been extended to Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 and more than one design may be chosen. The winner(s) will be announced by Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2022, and will each be paid $500 for Visit Carson City to retain full rights to the design. Local artists and designers are preferred, but entries will be accepted regardless.

“As we considered merchandise representative of Carson City, we really liked the idea of getting the community involved,” David Peterson, executive director at Visit Carson City, said. “Our sincere hope is that people here participate either by submitting original designs or by voting for their favorite. The designs should not only encapsulate Carson City’s character, history and landscape, but should also bring the artist’s personal touch and creativity to the table and for this to be a graphic they would be proud to wear.”

Merchandise design entries must be submitted as Portable Network Graphics (PNG). The entries and any questions about the project can be submitted via email to Lydia Beck, marketing and PR manager at Visit Carson City,[email protected]. Voting will go live the week of Jan. 31, 2022. More information is available atvisitcarsoncity.com/designcontest.

