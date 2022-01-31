Burgers and brunch at Inclined Burgers and Brews

Inclined Burgers has long been a staple in Incline Village, but Reno has recently gotten their own brick and mortar of the popular smash-style burgers. Located on Robb Drive in north Reno, the Tahoe-based eatery is serving up a short menu of favorites, plus boozy beverages.

When you first walk into Inclined Burgers’ Reno location, the casual air is immediate. Approach a modern counter with a chalkboard menu and on-display drink options on the wall behind.

The menu is reminiscent of In ‘n’ Out—short and sweet. There are a couple of burger options to choose from as well as a small brunch menu (served during limited hours). On first visit, ask for a quick rundown, during which staff will not only explain to you what’s on the menu behind the counter but also the “secret menu” that sits on display to the right.

The secret menu has a few different options including loaded burgers and even chicken nuggets. The brunch menu has a few options, as well, such as the always-popular chicken and waffles.

If you came for a burger, you can expect a smashed patty (or two), shoveled onto a sesame seed bun and finished with all the fixings—tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions and sauce. Fried chicken and a Beyond Meat option are also available and fries are served in baskets on the side, simple or done up Inclined style.

Want a healthier option? Veggies and hummus or a mixed green salad are there, too. And a whole list of add-ons and substitutions make it easy to customize your burger.

A couple of TVs play whatever is popular, commonly sports games, and seating is limited inside with a small bar area and a few tables in the L-shaped dining room.

When the weather is nice, eating outside is the right choice. The outdoor space offers more room to stretch out and even cozy up to the heaters. It’s covered, which provides some protection from the natural elements, but you might not want to grab a seat on a snowy day unless you brought your winter coat.

Easy for a quick bite when you’re on the clock, but also for a leisurely lunch (and a few brewskis or High Noons) with friends, find yourself here from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, or until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays only from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details 1650 Robb Dr. B1 Reno, NV 89523

(775) 622-3766

Sunday – Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday – Saturday: 9:30am – 9:00pm Website