At Anna’s Taqueria, the menu is tacos

The little section of Midtown Reno where Wonder Street intersects Wells Avenue is home to a surprising number of businesses that fly under the radar. Amongst those is Anna’s Taqueria (not to be confused with sister eatery Anna’s Mexican Grill), next door to Wonder Bar. Inside the small shop, staff turn out tacos and other specialties, including an impressive number of cocktails.

There are a couple of options for devouring street-style tacos at Anna’s. The first is ordering a six-taco meal with one or two different kinds of meat (or a vegetarian option). Carnitas is one of the most popular choices and the al pastor is served with grilled pineapple.

Aside from the chili verde that has a little bit of spice, the rest of the meats are mild. The only upcharge is for lengua (yes that’s tongue). If you want a vegetarian option, rajas and elote y queso is available.

The other option, for heartier appetites, is all you can eat tacos for $25.99. You won’t be allowed to share, but if you can down enough tacos, the price is worth it—and includes free dessert. All of the meat options are the same, and you can try more flavors this way.

On the specials menu you can try several other tacos including the trending tacos de birria–crispy shell tacos loaded with melty cheese and served with a side of beef broth for dipping. There are also fajita tacos, tacos poblanos, tacos de marco and more. Each one offers its own toppings and comes in at $18.99.

If you don’t want tacos, order up a quesadilla, nachos, burrito or chancla, again with your choice of meat from the available list.

Sides are sold separately. Elote is my usual go-to, which is on the menu here, but it isn’t my favorite local rendition. Instead of one full-size ear of corn, it’s served in sections to be shared as an appetizer. However, the corn and toppings are a bit wet and the corn is cooked but not at all charred or grilled.

To drink, the cocktail list is extensive but still served in a simple menu. The same way the main fare is tacos, the drinks are either tequila or mezcal based, $9.99 for tequila drinks and $10.99 for mezcal. The Cucumber Jalapeño, for example, has a kick balanced by the coolness of the cucumber. The Nina Habañero also packs a punch with strong pineapple flavor coming from both pineapple juice and fresh muddled pineapple, with the smokey components common in a mezcal sipper.

To try the fare for yourself, stop in with your crew from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Details 271 Wonder Street, Reno, Nev. 89502

775-384-3712

Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Website