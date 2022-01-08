$8 million in grants available for clean fuel fleets

A portion of the Volkswagen settlement funds distributed to Nevada are being made available to private businesses to replace their diesel-powered vehicles with cleaner alternatives. Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) is offering up to $8 million for the initiative, and grant applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.

“Reducing pollution from diesel engines is a critical part of protecting the health of all Nevadans, and especially children and the elderly, who are the most sensitive to pollution from diesel emissions,” said NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato. “NDEP is looking forward to investing VW grant funding into projects that will help the Silver State drive towards a healthy, climate-resilient future.”

Nevada received $24.8 million in the Volkswagen settlement which was reached in 2017. The U.S. government and California filed a civil suit against the carmaker for violating the Clean Air Act by designing diesel-powered cars that “cheated” smog tests and emitted up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide into the air.

Businesses that have diesel-powered vehicles and equipment can apply for the funds to replace their freight trucks, delivery trucks, buses and other vehicles with low or zero-emission alternatives.

Apply online at https://bit.ly/2ZPJWK3 or send your application to [email protected]

Source: NDEP