UNR grad awarded book-writing fellowship

Reno local Naseem Jamnia was recently awarded a $10,000 fellowship which pays for a $10,000 stipend and mentorship for Jamnia to write a fiction book.

Jamnia is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno’s English masters degree program. Their book is tentatively titled “You Came Out of The Forest.”

“Naseem’s literary voice, combined with their leadership skills, made them the ideal candidate to represent CatStone and the legacy of Samuel R. Delany,” said Joshua Demarest, president of CatStone Books, which awarded the fellowship to Jamnia. “Not only is their fiction of a caliber to be heralded as one of the greats of the upcoming generation, but their presence and personality make them a standout in any crowd.”

Jamnia is a non-binary, Persian-Chicagoan writer who was previously in a neuroscience doctoral program but shifted their career path to become a writer.

Jamnia was named a 2019 Lambda Literary fellow, and their debut novella, “The Bruising of Qilwa,” is scheduled to be released in August of 2022.

Their work has been featured in The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, The Rumpus, The Writer’s Chronicle and more.