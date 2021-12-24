Tree recycling locations open Sunday

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful opens three community Christmas tree recycling locations Sunday, Dec. 26 to give people an eco-friendly option for disposing of their cut tree. Recycling locations will operate from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Jan. 10.

This year, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District will host another three recycling locations at area fire stations on the same dates and hours.

Locations are:

Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno

Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd

Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

Trees dropped off for recycling must be clear of ornaments, flocking and tinsel. A $3 donation is suggested for each tree to help cover program costs.

Trees collected are chipped into mulch, which is used for area weed abatement and landscaping projects in local parks. KTMB officials said they’ve helped to divert more than 170,000 trees from landfill since the program began.