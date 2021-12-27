The year in photos: Our pick of images from 2021

It’s hard to say whether 2021 was a better year for This Is Reno photographers than was 2020. As with last year, they covered their share of protests and demonstrations, fires and homeless camp sweeps. They also endured abuse–including threats of arrest by Reno Police officers–and lungfuls of smoke in one of the worst wildfire seasons we’ve seen in recent years.

There were splashes of color too, though, quite literally. The painting of Locomotion Plaza was a multi-day affair that resulted in a full gallery of images, and Reno’s Pride Festival crammed the same amount of colorful energy into a single parade. Hot air balloons returned to the skies, bulls returned to the rodeo ring and the Wolf Pack and Reno Aces returned to their games, bringing back some of the community energy locals yearned for.

Our photographers also lined up to document one of the most awaited FedEx deliveries Reno has even seen, and likewise went to numerous vaccination events where people were smiling, giving thumbs up and breathing a collective sigh of relief.

We’ve gathered up our picks for the top photos of 2021 in the galleries below. Enjoy!

The fires

Photographing fires is no easy task. Just ask photographer Ty O’Neil who said the Dixie Fire was the worst he’d ever seen. That statement came in a year when he covered that massive burn along with the Beckwourth Complex, Tamarack and Caldor fires. Closer to home, Eric Marks got in on the fire action too, unexpectedly while out with his dog. Oh, and there was that herd of sheep.

Ewes from the Borda Land and Sheep Company graze on cheatgrass and other wildfire fuels near the south Reno Arrowcreek Community in May 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno The Beckwourth Complex Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Park Rangers, RPD and dog owners attempt to put out the fire. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Beckwourth Complex Fire. Image: Ty O’Neil The Beckwourth Complex Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Beckwourth Complex Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Tamarack Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Tamarack Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Tamarack Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Tamarack Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Tamarack Fire in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno This Is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil said the Dixie Fire was the most dangerous wildfire he’d ever seen. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno What’s left of a truck and shipping container after the Dixie Fire swept through in July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Firefighters take a break at the evacuation center at Lassen College. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Smoke from the Dixie Fire. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Damage remains after the Dixie Fire swept through the area. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Members of the California National Guard’s CNA Hand Crew 505 hiked a mile in from Deer Trail and Highway 395 near Milford, Calif., to cut in hand lines around homes threatened by the Dixie Fire on Aug. 21, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Retardant from an air drop coats the side of the highway near the Dixie Fire. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Poor air quality caused by the Dixie Fire on Aug. 21, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Firefighters walk along a line of trucks near the Caldor Fire in August 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Firefighters on the fire line of the Caldor Fire in August 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Firefighters walk along Highway 50 during the Caldor Fire in August 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Prev 1 of 24 Next

The protests

Our collective outrage continued in ’21, we’re just not all on the same page as to what we’re outraged against. Whether it’s a “stolen election” that was definitively not stolen or homeless sweeps and the utter inhumanity of relocating people week after week without adequate shelter, there was a sign for it.

We saw new issues taken up, including Asian American hate and support for Palestinians, and the ongoing support of Black Lives Matter. Here’s a look back at how the community stood up for their beliefs, some a little more off-kilter than others (we’re talking to you Kraken lady).

Trump followers gather in Carson City, Nevada outside of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump followers gather in Carson City, Nevada outside of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump followers gather in Carson City, Nevada outside of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump followers gather in Carson City, Nevada outside of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump followers gather in Carson City, Nevada outside of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A protester carries a QAnon flag promoting the false belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. is alive and would return in 2020 to support Trump’s second presidential campaign. JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in July 1999. Image: Ty O’Neil Trump supporters demonstrate outside of the Nevada State Legislature during the first day of the 81st session Feb. 1, 2021 in Carson City, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A Legislative Police officer stands inside the Nevada Legislature while protesters gather outside on Feb. 1, 2021, the first day of the 81st Legislative Session in Carson City, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators gather at City Plaza in Reno, Nev., for the National Day of Action against anti-Asian violence and China bashing on March 27, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators gather at City Plaza in Reno, Nev., for the National Day of Action against anti-Asian violence and China bashing on March 27, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators marched in a Black Lives Matter protest after the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police killing of Daunte Wright on April 17, 2021 in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators marched in a Black Lives Matter protest after the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police killing of Daunte Wright on April 17, 2021 in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators marched in a Black Lives Matter protest after the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police killing of Daunte Wright on April 17, 2021 in downtown Reno. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Demonstrators at an anti-police violence protest in downtown Reno April 24, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Protesters gathered outside the WCSD Administration Building May 25, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Bruce Parks was one of a number of protesters who gathered outside the WCSD Administration Building May 25, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Protesters gathered outside the WCSD Administration Building May 25, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Reno Police officers arrived where advocates were protesting homeless camp sweeps at City Plaza on June 7, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Advocates protested homeless camp sweeps at City Plaza on June 7, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Signs from a protest against a planned lithium mine at Thacker Pass. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno A demonstration against the Thacker Pass lithium mine June 13, 2021 in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno Daranda Hinkey speaks at a Thacker Pass lithium mine protest event at Reno’s City Plaza on June 13, 2021. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno Members and supporters of Teamsters Local 533, which represents Reno area bus drivers, march from the RTC bus station on Fourth Street to City Plaza on Oct. 16, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Trustee Jeff Church supporters lined to speak out against the school board’s attempt to censure him. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno, October 25, 2021. Cowboy Barbie became a fixture at “Stop the Steal” and pro-Trump protests in Carson City, Nev. in 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A man looks on at demonstrators in support of Palestine at City Plaza on May 16, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil Prev 1 of 27 Next

Arts & Entertainment

“Worth the wait,” was the common sentiment from many when it came to live music and events including Artown. After a year-and-a-half without a concert or live theater, it’s safe to say we were all feeling giddy when those first shows began to go on sale. Photographer Tony Contini was so relieved to be back in the mosh pit he actually shed a few tears–at a metal concert no less.

Shows started out a little light, but attendance picked up alongside vaccinations. It’s safe to say, we love our live entertainment.

The Potentialist Workshop hosted an art show April 17, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A volunteer works on the Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno The Locomotion mural on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno The Hot Sardines at Artown Opening Night July 1, 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Hot Sardines at Artown Opening Night July 1, 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Hot Sardines at Artown Opening Night July 1, 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Hot Sardines at Artown Opening Night July 1, 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Artown Opening Night July 1, 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Artown 2021 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno, Nev. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno Eric Henry Anderson plays during Artown 2021 on July 2, 2021. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno Artown 2021. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno Artown 2021. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno Artown 2021. Image: Nick McCabe / This Is Reno Lamb of God performs Aug. 31, 2021 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno Lamb of God performs Aug. 31, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno Lamb of God performs Aug. 31, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno Lamb of God performs Aug. 31, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno KISS performs in Sparks, Nev. on Sept. 23, 2021. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno KISS performs in Sparks, Nev. on Sept. 23, 2021. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno The Theater at Keystone. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Prev 1 of 20 Next

Sports

This Is Reno expanded coverage this year to include more sports reporting, and our photographers didn’t disappoint. Seasoned sports photographer Mike Smyth joined the crew to cover the Wolf Pack and Ty took photos of his first baseball game–which you probably wouldn’t have realized if we hadn’t just told you.

In Reno, though, there’s much more than just the big name teams, as you’ll see in our sports gallery.

A hockey player demonstrates ice sled hockey for members of the media in February 2021 at Reno Ice in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Greater Nevada Field. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno The Reno Aces defeated the Las Vegas Aviators on May 15 during the 2021 season’s first home game series in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Reno Aces defeated the Las Vegas Aviators on May 15 during the 2021 season’s first home game series in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers in May 2021 at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil Xtreme Bulls at the Reno Rodeo on June 17, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil Night two of the Reno Rodeo on June 18, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Night two of the Reno Rodeo on June 18, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Nevada senior tight end Cole Turner catches a pass in the end zone during a game against the UNLV Rebels. Nevada won 51-20 in the Oct. 29, 2021 game in Reno, Nev. Image: Mike Smyth / This Is Reno Nevada Wolf Pack players after trouncing UNLV’s Rebels in a 51-20 defeat on Oct. 29, 2021. Image: Mike Smyth / This Is Reno Nevada guard Grant Sherfield chases a loose ball in Nevada’s 91-76 win at Lawlor Events Center on Nov. 9, 2021. (Mike Smyth / This is Reno) A young bull rider at the International Miniature Bullriding Association (IMBA) World Finals at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A young bull rider at the International Miniature Bullriding Association (IMBA) World Finals at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A young bull rider at the International Miniature Bullriding Association (IMBA) World Finals at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A young bull rider at the International Miniature Bullriding Association (IMBA) World Finals at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Nevada’s Daniel Foster defends freshman guard Joshua Strong in Nevada’s 98-62 win on Dec 15, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center (Mike Smyth / This is Reno) Will Baker fights for possession against four opponents in Nevada’s 68-63 win vs Loyola Marymount on Dec 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. (Mike Smyth / This is Reno) Rain falls over the Reno Rodeo in 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Prev 1 of 18 Next

Reno scenes

Not everything that This Is Reno features can fit into a tidy category. Our photographers travel across northern Nevada and at all hours of the day and night to document our community and the people who live in it. Our community gallery features a mix of joy and sadness, crime and celebration, and everything in between.

A Washoe County Health District employee wheels in a box containing the county’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccine. Image: Ty O’Neil The founders of Black Wall Street oversee a school supplies giveaway on Jan. 9, 2021 in Sparks, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A COVID-19 testing area outside the Nevada Legislature. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Unsheltered individuals had to move their belongings out of Gateway Park during a cleanup by Sparks Police Feb. 17, 2021. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno Henry Westcott, un veterano de la guerra de Corea de 89 años y voluntario en el sitio de pruebas COVID-19 del condado, fue uno de los primeros en ser vacunado en el condado de Washoe el 23 de diciembre de 2020. Imagen: Eric Marks Consul Julián Escutia Rodríguez was in Reno for a Mobile Consulate and COVID-19 vaccination event April 24, 2021 at Evelyn Mount Community Center. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Sariah Sheppards’ mother mourns the 5-year-old’s death at a vigil at Ninth and Sutro streets on April 30, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A vigil in memory of 5-year-old Sariah Sheppards, who died after a fleeing felon struck her mother’s car, at Ninth and Sutro streets near the scene of the crash, on April 30, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno People experiencing homelessness were forced to move from an encampment near the Wells Avenue overpass on May 20, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno People experiencing homelessness were forced to move from an encampment near the Wells Avenue overpass on May 20, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno People experiencing homelessness were forced to move from an encampment near the Wells Avenue overpass on May 20, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno City of Reno had dump trucks ready to help demolish and clean up a homeless encampment near the Wells Avenue overpass on May 20, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve talks to media about Reno’s new Public Safety Center, planned for 911 Kuenzli St. in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno The City of Reno’s Pride crosswalk was damaged within a day of being painted on June 8, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Samantha Szesciorka completed her 550-mile journey from Las Vegas to just south of Carson City on her horse Sage in what she calls the Nevada Discovery Ride on June 12, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Samantha Szesciorka completed her 550-mile journey from Las Vegas to just south of Carson City on her horse Sage in what she calls the Nevada Discovery Ride on June 12, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Low water levels at Washoe Lake State Park in early July 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Shots were fired outside 1up nightclub in downtown Reno, Nev., shortly after 2 a.m. July 17, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam at Reno Pride on July 24, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Reno Pride on July 24, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Reno Pride on July 24, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Reno Pride on July 24, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A scene from Pride in the Plaza 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A scene from Pride in the Plaza 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A participant in the 4-H Horse Program shows off her wild horse’s skills. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A balloon pilot operates the Billy the Kid balloon during a media preview day for the Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 9, 2021. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno A balloon pilot checks the inflation of the Billy the Kid balloon during a media preview day for the Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 9, 2021. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno Flags placed on the lawn outside Joe Crowley Student Union on the UNR campus in remembrance of 9/11. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno The Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Italian Festival in downtown Reno, Nev. on Oct. 9, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Artifacts at the Sutro Tunnel site, which opened for a fundraising tour on Oct. 17, 2021. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno The 2021 Día de los Muertos celebration in on Oct. 30, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The Dia de los Muertos celebration on Wells Avenue on Oct. 30, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno Hot air balloons aloft over the Nevada Day Parade on Oct. 21, 2021 in Carson City, Nev. Image: Mary Claire Boucher / This Is Reno Aurora captured in a long exposure over Pyramid Lake in Nevada Nov. 4, 2021. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno Boys look on to the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno The 2021 City of Reno menorah lighting on Nov. 28, 2021 at City Plaza. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno Prev 1 of 40 Next