Storey, White Pine counties lose mask mandate due to low risk of COVID-19

The Nevada Health Response group, which provides state updates on COVID-19 information, announced today Storey and White Pine Counties are no longer required to mandate masks indoors.

This is due to the low risk of transmission and applies to those who are vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated still are required to wear masks – although mask mandates have increasingly been unenforced.

Esmeralda County is also no longer under a mask mandate indoors for the vaccinated.

“If these counties maintain a low or moderate risk of transmission for another week, vaccinated individuals will not have to use masks in indoor settings beginning on the following Friday,” the Health Response Team announced in a press release. “Humboldt County is listed as having substantial risk of transmission, an improvement from high risk of transmission last week.”

All other Nevada counties are listed as having a high transmission of the coronavirus disease by the CDC.

Mask restrictions will remain in place for all other Nevada counties until they reach a low transmission rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and less than 8% of positive tests in the past week.

Some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive, the state team added.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s masking requirements are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.