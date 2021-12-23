Still time to submit initial feedback for County master plan

Information hubs in the community were installed by Washoe County officials earlier this month to provide project details on the master plan development process, dubbed EnvisionWashoe2040. They are tied to an online survey where the community can provide input to get involved in the process.

Washoe County’s master plan was last adopted around 2005 and is nearing the end of its life. The new plan will carry the county through 2040 and provide goals and policies for future development and sustainability.

“Envision Washoe 2040 is a long-term, community-driven process to carefully, thoughtfully, and methodically craft the best plan for Washoe County’s future,” Senior Planner Eric Young said. “It is a complex process, and one that impacts every aspect of life in Washoe County. Public feedback is not only welcomed, but also essential to the success of our community.”

The “information hubs” are located at community facilities including Washoe County libraries, parks and community centers. Each includes a link to the online survey, which can also be accessed from envisionwashoe2040.org.

Additional opportunities to get involved in the process will continue into fall of 2022.