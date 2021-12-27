RTC provides New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE (sponsored)

The RTC is helping people celebrate responsibly and keeping our roads safe by providing free transit on New Year’s Eve.
Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
The goal of providing this FREE service is to make it easy for people to get to their celebration destinations, to work, or to get home when celebrating on New Year’s Eve.
If alcohol is part of your holiday, please make sure you plan a safe ride home: designate a sober driver, use a taxi, take the bus, call a designated-driver service, or use a rideshare service. Riding the bus is a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel or trying to walk home while impaired. Let’s look out for each other on New Year’s Eve.
We encourage everyone to ring in 2022 safely and responsibly and we are proud to provide this service that gives residents and visitors a safe transportation alternative.
Keep in mind not all locations are served by transit, so check route and schedule information atrtcwashoe.comto plan a trip.
