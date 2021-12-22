Panasonic to open division office on Plumb Lane

Panasonic Energy North America (PENA) on Wednesday said it will expand its northern Nevada presence with a division headquarters office on Plumb Lane near Kietzke Lane. The new campus is expected to open in Spring 2022.

The new headquarters will take up the vacant 86,000-square-foot building at 645 Plumb Lane, formerly occupied by Nevada Bell and built in 1964. PENA officials said they’ll be updating the property to accommodate, among other things, state-of-the-art engineering labs and employee training facilities.

The building lies within a Qualified Opportunity Zone, an area identified as economically distressed where new investments may qualify for certain tax benefits.

“Panasonic has been a phenomenal member of the community and I’m thrilled they continue to drive growth in the area,” said Reno City Council member Oscar Delgado, whose ward 3 includes the northern side of Plumb Lane east of Virginia Street.

PENA first entered the northern Nevada region with the opening of the Tesla Gigafactory at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center where it produces lithium-ion batteries.