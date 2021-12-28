New Year’s Eve events to check out: Closing out 2021 like it’s not a rehash of 2020

We can count the days remaining in 2021 on one hand, so it’s definitely time to firm up plans for New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning to hit the town, you’re in luck. Local celebrations have likely been in the works for longer than the omicron variant has existed, meaning that the likelihood that the events will go on is pretty good.

One event that will literally go off is the New Year’s Eve Downtown Fireworks on Virginia Street. They’re planned for midnight between First and Sixth streets, usually launched from The ROW casinos.

We’ve rounded up a list of some of this year’s New Year’s Eve parties and events in casinos, bars and clubs, and up at Lake Tahoe. Be sure to check with event organizers to confirm details including COVID-19 restrictions. And please don’t drink and drive. RTC offers free transit services from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. for late-night revelers.

Bars and Clubs

The Virgil goes UNPLUGGED! (their emphasis) with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber. The show is planned to end at 11 p.m., leaving you plenty of time to head to another location to ring in the new year.

Israeili DJ and rapper Borgore headlines a lineup at Cargo Concert Hall. The event is an all-in-one with countdown, special effects and a ball drop.

You can celebrate like it’s the ‘70s at The Depot’s New Year’s Eve party which also happens to be its 7th anniversary party. It’s a flat price that includes food and drink, and of course some funky tunes.

Great Basin Brewery booked local favorite Whitney Myer and her band for the party at their Sparks location. The theme is “Out of This World” and partiers are encouraged to dress spacey–alien, astronaut, Space Whale. You get the picture.

The Pure Country Canteen in Sparks has come out of nowhere with a nonstop schedule of events. On New Year’s Eve it’s a Boots and Bling Country Dance Party with Vikki, oh she of boot scootin’ line dancing sessions. The drink specials look pretty good too.

Casino parties

Casinos are notorious for celebrations across their casino floors, in each bar, restaurant and lounge, and in their nightclubs and theaters. Some offer VIP experiences with access to all of the parties or specially ticketed shows. Here’s a sampling:

Grand Sierra Resort offers Burlexque, a burlesque-themed party in Lex Nightclub, along with dining specials, Chocolate Martini performing at the Sportsbook, and gaming promotions. Details here.

The ROW–that’s Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus–have a multi-bar celebration at Rum Bullions, El Jefe’s, Brew Brothers and Novi. Each will cost a cover charge, or get a VIP pass for all access. There are also a handful of no-cover parties at the casinos’ other bars and lounges. Details here.

The Nugget in Sparks is calling their multiple events the 2021 New Year Dance Party (rest assured, we’re all ringing in 2022). They’re planning a dinner show with Take 2 Dance Band and a concert in the Celebrity Showroom with Journey Unauthorized. Plenty of action at the casino bars too.

Lake Tahoe

For those of you heading to Lake Tahoe, the safest bet is to get a room and stay the night. There are events happening at nearly all corners of the lake.

Leftover Salmon and Pimps of Joytime play in the Crystal Bay Club. They’ll also be there Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, so you could catch this show as a pre- or post-New Year’s outing. Details here.

Hot Buttered Rum–the band, not the drink–will be at Moe’s Original BBQ in Tahoe City. They have some pretty strict COVID-19 restrictions, so if you’re planning to go to this show you’ll want to commit. Details here.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosts Light Up the Night, a fireworks show in Stateline. You can get tickets to the event for a champagne toast, DJ party and more.