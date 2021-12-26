Embrace your superstitions over coffee at Superstitions Java

The name says it all—and I love a restaurant with a good theme. At Superstitions Java, a veteran-owned coffee shop in Golden Valley (that opened in summer 2020), they go all in.

The Baby Grinch, a seasonal drink at Superstitions Java. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Umbrellas hang from the ceiling indoors, a ladder crosses the walkway above customers heads, photographs of people standing under ladders grace the walls. Even the logo is a black cat, replicated on the entryway, in the artwork and on the coffee cups. The longer you look, the more you’ll uncover in the decor.

While the theme is kitschy, it’s not meant to mask a fair-weather eatery. The coffee shop turns out concoctions as creative as its decorations, plus the standard sips like a cup of joe or an Americano. If you’re looking for something sweet, they have you covered. And in addition to their regular menu of coffee and tea beverages, seasonal specialties grace the menu and take advantage of holiday cheer year-round.

A lavender London fog is one of the more popular items on the menu. A little sweet, it comes with two bags of steeped Earl Grey tea, almond milk (but other milk alternatives are available) and vanilla syrup. They add a layer of sweet fog on the top to make it special.

If you came for the coffee, choose from a collection of Starbucks-adjacent hits such as a caramel macchiato, dirty chai, white mocha or flat white. Flavorful brewed coffees offer something a bit different, including cowboy roast, French roast or the Peru house coffee.

The truth is the list is all but endless from Superstitions’ specialties—the Love Potion #9 is made with horchata, espresso and steamed milk before it’s topped with whipped cream and cinnamon—to a collection of flavored lattes such as the Aphrodisiac (rose and vanilla), peach pie, lavender and cookie dough. Order many of them hot or iced, and don’t forget to ask about the Death Before Decaf iced option.

The savory toast at Supersitions Java. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

If you’re hungry, the toasts are sure to fill you up with an option for savory or sweet. Large slices of sourdough toast either topped with ricotta cheese and organic blackberry jam or avocado, cilantro, parmesan, sea salt, red pepper flakes, lime and arugula with just a little bit of a kick. Served to-go or on china-esque plates that don’t match and somehow totally go with the rest of the décor, you get a discount when you buy two slices, but we warn one is enough for most appetites unless you’re planning to share.

Bakery items such as bagels and muffins, cupcakes and danishes are available in the case. An especially cool extra that kids are sure to love—did we mention Superstitions includes a list of kid-friendly drink options, too?—are the high-quality, low-calorie, less sugar donuts that my son for one didn’t seem to notice were any different. Plus, the designs are fun, coming in kitties, cookie monsters and other edible creations.

Despite the length of this story, we’ve hardly scratched the surface of what Superstitions Java has to offer. Come in for the coffee, the baked goods or the fun décor, just whatever you do, come in—and support local.

Details 440 E. Golden Valley Road, Suite G, Reno, NV 89506

775-683-9331

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website