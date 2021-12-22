North Lake Tahoe’s Chub’s Subs announces rebrand to Fat Cat Kitchen in honor of late Fat Cat Bar & Grill Restaurant owner (sponsored)

North Lake Tahoe sub sandwich eatery, Chub’s Subs,announced todaya new concept and name as part of a rebranding. As ofFridayDecember 17, 2021, Chub’s Subs will be known as Fat Cat Kitchen, in honor of the late owner’s legacy and dedication to Tahoe City’s well-known restaurant, Fat Cat Bar & Grill.

“We are so grateful to have the support of our community through this transition,” said Rachael Peetz, Owner of Fat Cat Kitchen. “We wanted an updated concept to embody the legacy of Clint and carry on the Fat Cat Restaurant name in Kings Beach.”

As a way to bring the family of Fat Cat Restaurants to Kings Beach in North Lake Tahoe, management plans to expand the Fat Cat Kitchen menu by incorporating “fan favorites” from the sister restaurant in Tahoe City, such as housemade mac ‘n cheese and the popular gluten-free “Fat Cat” Fries.” The community will now recognize the former Chub’s Subs as Fat Cat Kitchen with new signage and branded items.

“Along with our menu extension, Fat Cat Kitchen will have a new provisions section, offering locally-made snacks and confections, artisan crafts and other festive gifts that are available for purchase,” said Peetz.

After the grand opening of Chub’s Subs in early January this year, it quickly became a North Tahoe hotspot for local and out-of-town visitors. As an extension of the original Fat Cat Bar & Grill in Tahoe City, the Fat Cat Kitchen will continue to serve a variety of all-natural subs with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available in addition to a curated selection of goods.

Please visit:fatcatrestaurants.comto view the menu, order online, and explore sister restaurants and locations.

About Fat Cat Kitchen

Fat Cat Kitchen is an extension of the Fat Cat Bar & Grill in Tahoe City that offers a variety of sub sandwiches, beer, wine, provisions and more – with a side of lake views. This eatery provides grab-and-go and freshly-made food options in a casual and family-friendly environment. We are dedicated to using the very best ingredients so our guests can enjoy high-quality dishes throughout the menu. Fat Cat Kitchen offers an array of freshly sliced all-natural meats, seasonal produce and strives to procure gifts and goods from local artisans.

