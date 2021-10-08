Special Olympics Nevada hires two new leaders in northern Nevada (sponsored)

Special Olympics Nevada (SONV), an organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, is proud to announce the hiring of two new members joining its leadership team in northern Nevada. Marnie Carr has been named development director and Jacob Hernandez has joined the team as programs manager.

In her new position, Carr will develop a strategy to identify and secure corporate partners, individual donors, and foundations to financially support the organization’s governance, programs, and events. Additionally, she will grow, manage and support SONV’s partnership with local law enforcement agencies that participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

Carr has more than five years of experience in the non-profit sector. Before joining SONV, Carr was the executive director of the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, where she was responsible for overseeing major functions and events, community engagement, programming, and finances. She worked closely with the board of directors, providing updates, soliciting feedback and engaging members. Carr, who is originally from Australia, has been in northern Nevada for the past seven years. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Tourism, Leisure and Event Management from the University of Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

“I am honored to join the SONV team and work alongside such extraordinary people,” said Carr. “SONV is a loved and vital organization throughout the world, and I look forward to serving as an advocate for the athletes.”

Hernandez will serve as programs manager, overseeing the community sports program and assisting with the Unified Champion Schools program, a unique education program in pre-K through transition schools (ages 18-22).

The program unifies students with and without disabilities through curriculum in sports, leadership and health education. These activities equip students with the skills necessary to sustainably develop school communities that promote inclusion, acceptance, and respect for all students.

“I have always had a passion for sports and the way it brings people together,” said Hernandez. “I am thrilled to be a part of Special Olympics Nevada and help amplify their mission of inclusivity for all through sports.”

Prior to joining SONV, Hernandez was the Game Operations and Promotions Manager for the Bakersfield Condors, a professional ice hockey team in the American Hockey League. In that role, he managed the coordination of game presentation and front office event operations and maintained an exciting gameday experience. Hernandez graduated from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Okla. and has worked as a licensed pilot.

“As we continue to grow Special Olympics Nevada, we’re thrilled to welcome Jacob and Marnie to the SONV team,” said Executive Director Terrence Thornton. “They bring anew and invigorating energy to our organization and I look forward to collaborating with them as we work towards our goal to reestablish an independent Special Olympics Chapter here in Nevada.”

While all dollars earmarked to support athletes in Nevada remain in state, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.

