School district seeks applicants for empty board of trustees seat

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees is asking members of the community to apply for the Trustee seat for District F.

The seat was left empty in mid-September when former Trustee Jacqueline Calvert announced that she was no longer living within the district and thus unable to represent it.

Calvert was the third trustee to resign this year, following former board President Andrew Caudill and Trustee Kurt Thigpen. Last week, WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced her retirement effective at the end of June 2022.

Among the people who’ve expressed an interest in filling the seat left empty by Calvert is Jack Warren Heinemann, a graduate of Damonte Ranch High School, who ran for a seat on the board in 2020 at the age of 19.

In accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes, the school board will publicize the vacancy and seek applicants until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct 15.

To apply, individuals must submit a current resume and letter of intent, which is no longer than 2 pages and which addresses the following questions:

Why are you interested in serving on the WCSD Board of Trustees?

What experience, interests, training or other skills do you feel you would bring to the WCSD Board of Trustees?

What is the role of a WCSD Trustee?

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. They can be emailed to jbatchelder@washoeschools.net or mailed to the WCSD Board Services Department, PO Box 30425, Reno, NV 89520-3425. They also can be hand delivered to 425 East Ninth St., Reno, NV, 89512.

Employees of WCSD cannot serve in this capacity while employed by the District.

To determine if you are a resident in District F, visit the Washoe County Registrar of Voters website at: https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/resources/precinct-districtmaps.php