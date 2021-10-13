fbpx
Crime News

Reno police search for missing Reno woman

By ThisIsReno
Reno Police Department officials today said they are working with agencies in Shasta County, California, to locate missing Reno resident Courtney Rene Bryan. 

Bryan was reported by her family as overdue from a planned trip to Hunt Hot Springs in Redding, California. 

The 32-year-old was traveling with her dog in a maroon 2004 Subaru Legacy wagon. Bryan is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding the missing person case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness by calling or texting 775-322-4900.

Courtney Rene Bryan
Courtney Rene Bryan, her dog and the 2004 Maroon Subaru Legacy she was traveling in. Provided by RPD

