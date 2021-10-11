REMSA Health hosts paramedic and EMT open house (sponsored)

The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA Health), Northern Nevada’s nationally-recognized ground ambulance service and Care Flight, Northern Nevada and Northern California’s critical care and air ambulance transport service, will be hosting an open house on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The free event is intended to provide valuable information on next steps for anyone interested in becoming an out-of-hospital healthcare provider such as an EMT or Paramedic.

Current healthcare providers are also encouraged to attend in order to gauge how REMSA Health can offer ways to grow their career including joining the Care Flight program or becoming an emergency medical dispatcher. Information on how to apply to a speciality teams program such as Tactical EMS or Search and Rescue will also be available.

As a fully-accredited, post-secondary education program, REMSA Health’s Center for Integrated Health and Community Educations offers a full range of general and specialized classes. REMSA Health educates more than 14,500 people every year and has one of the highest paramedical National Registry exam first-pass rates. REMSA Health is the exclusive EMS provider for Washoe County.

The open house will take place at REMSA Health’s Center for Integrated Health and Community Educations, located at 400 S. Edison Way. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation.

