Process begins to fill Kieckhefer’s vacated Senate seat

The application period to fill the Nevada Senate District 16 seat vacated by Ben Kieckhefer last month opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and closes a noon the following Thursday, Oct. 28. The candidate selected at the close of the process will be named Nov. 10 and serve the remainder of Kieckhefer’s term.

Washoe County officials said selection of a replacement must be done quickly, before the legislature convenes in a special session to decide redistricting.

Kieckhefer resigned his Senate seat on Oct. 7 to accept a seat on the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Only people who live within District 16 as of Sept. 29, 2021 are eligible to apply for the vacant seat. (That can be verified by entering one’s home address into the “Who’s My Legislator” website.) Applicants must also be of the same party as Kieckhefer (Republican), at least 21 years old and eligible to vote as defined by the Nevada Constitution.

The process to appoint a replacement for the seat involves both the Carson City Board of Supervisors and the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners because District 16 covers areas of both counties. Carson City officials will review the applicants and select a nominee Nov. 4, and Washoe County Commissioners will do the same on Nov. 9, with a joint meeting Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. to select the final appointee.

Applications for the seat can be emailed to SD16application@washoecounty.gov or delivered in person to the Washoe County Administrative Complex, County Manager’s Office, 1001 East Ninth Street, Reno, during normal business hours.

Source: Washoe County