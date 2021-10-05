Plumas Bank commits $50,000 to Dixie Fire fund (sponsored)

Funds will provide community disaster relief and long-term revitalization for communities in Northeastern California affected by the Dixie Fire

For decades, Plumas Bank has witnessed the impact of communities binding together in times of strife to help rebuild neighborhoods, uplift economies and unite individuals, which is why the bank, in partnership with The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, established a Dixie Fire Fund to provide disaster relief and long-term revitalization for communities affected by California’s largest wildfire in history. The fire began in mid-July, burning nearly 964,000 acres across five counties. It has destroyed more than 1,300 structures and damaged nearly 100 more.

The Dixie Fire Fund launched in August and has raised $80,000 so far. To spur additional donations to the fund and inspire others to help Reno’s neighboring California communities, Plumas Bank is contributing $50,000 to the fund.

“The devastation caused by The Dixie Fire hit close to home, as many of our bank branches serve community members and businesses that resided in direct path of the fire,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, BJ North. “Plumas Bank was founded in Quincy, California and our teams and clients faced

destruction of their homes, their businesses and their way of life. Now that the fire is nearly contained, the work to rebuild our communities is just beginning.”

North added, “We encourage organizations and individuals to contribute, and Plumas Bank is helping those donations to go farther with a contribution of $50,000.” While Plumas Bank locations extend from Northern Nevada to Northeastern California, their call for donations is nationwide.

An advisory committee has been formed that will include representatives of the counties directly impacted by the fire and the bank is collaborating with other funders to coordinate disaster relief efforts leading to the long-term sustainability of the communities in need. Residents in affected areas will be able to apply to The Community Foundation for emergency hardship grants from the Dixie Fire Fund and monies will be disbursed directly to businesses and organizations, including local not-for-profits.

“Our Community Foundation has been working with donors and awarding grants and scholarships in Northeastern California over the past two decades,” said Chris Askin, President & CEO of the Foundation. “We are gratified to help channel the generous outpouring of gifts made by donors throughout the region to help those in need.”

Donations to the Dixie Fire Fund are accepted via credit card, check or by visiting a Plumas Bank branch. To make a donation online by credit card, visit NevadaFund.org/donate/dixie-fire-fund. Checks can be made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, mailed to 50 Washington Street, Suite 300, Reno, NV 89503 with Dixie Fire Fund noted in the memo line. Plumas Bank locations are listed on its website atwww.plumasbank.com.

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. Its parent company, Plumas Bancorp, is located in Reno, Nevada. The bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the northern California counties of Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Sutter and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates two loan production offices in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visitwww.plumasbank.com.



About The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that has distributed more than $145 million in grants and scholarships from 247 charitable funds. Founded in 1998, the foundation is a community leader, permanent charitable resource, and a philanthropic advisor in charitable giving.

