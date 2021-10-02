Placer County welcomes fall festivities (sponsored)

Here’s what’s new in Gold Country

Nothing truly compares to the magic of a fall spent in Placer County. In addition to a less crowded and more peaceful atmosphere in the area, you also get a chance to see the gorgeous changing leaves of Placer’s trees, turning the lush green forest into a sea of red, orange and yellow. Explore scenic views, colorful wildflowers, beautiful oak trees and more on any of the area’s breathtaking hiking trails. Toast to the season throughout the Placer Wine & Ale Trail, filled with 23 boutique wineries, 15 craft breweries, 1 craft distillery and dozens of tap rooms, wine bars, eateries and more.

Uniquely situated along Interstate 80, Placer County attractions are only 20 minutes away from the major freeway at any point, making it an ideal destination for travelers from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Reno, Lake Tahoe and other nearby regions. Visitors can head outside to experience Placer County’s stunning outdoors through biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, while crisscrossing spectacular landscapes.

In addition to the natural outdoor adventure offered in Placer County, the area is home to exciting events to interest both locals and visitors alike this fall. With unique opportunities for fairs, festivals, sporting events and artistic opportunities, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy this season. Read more about what Placer County has to offer this season in our latest blog roundup.

Here’s just a sample of what’s ahead.

Fall Time Fun

Placer County is giving plenty of opportunities for nostalgia this fall. Interested in a spooky affair? Check out the Gold Country Ghost Tours, where visitors can dive into Auburn’s rich history with ghostly haunts throughout the gold town. Families can choose the perfect pumpkin at one of Placer County’s various pumpkin patches, a great way to capture that festive fall mood. These farms make for a perfect family-outing, with many offering corn mazes and other fun activities for everyone. October is also PlacerGROWN month, highlighting Placer County farms and ranches that provide fresh produce for year-round farmers’ markets.

Arts & Activities

The Tour de Lincoln is back on October 30, with opportunities for cycling either a Metric Century (62.7 mi), Half Metric Century (32 mi) or Quarter Metric Century (15 mi) rides through the scenic backroads of Lincoln. Placer County is also thrilled to share that live music is back at both the Auburn State Theatre and Thunder Valley Casino, along with the Auburn Symphony’s return to the community on Oct. 24. Rocklin Quarry Park Amphitheater welcomes country duo Thompson Square on Oct. 16 for a live concert under the stars, a true treat for all visitors. Celebrating its 28th year, the Placer Artists Studios Tour, happening Nov. 12, 13 and 14, is the largest and longest-standing visual art tour in the region. The self-driving tour highlights over 100 visual artists from Colfax to Roseville, with a preview show titled, “Taste of the Tour” kicking off the weekend at Blue Line Arts gallery beginning Oct. 29.

Festive Foods

Placer County’s food scene is unlike any other, and this season, you can celebrate flavors of fall through plenty of culinary festivals. For a festive fête, the Machado Orchards Annual Apple Festival is happening Oct. 16, and will be offering fun for the whole family with live music, unique vendors, and more. The Mountain Mandarin Festival kicks off the Placer County satsuma mandarin season, Nov. 19-21 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. Mandarins are the star of the show with local growers selling the finest mandarins straight from the lush Sierra Foothills, and the sweet zesty fruit makes its way into vendor stalls throughout the festival in everything from olive oil to barbeque sauce, as well as in food stalls in the form on mandarin pizza, wings, donuts and more.

Placer County encompasses a wide variety of unique cities, towns and census-designated places in northern California, including:

Lincoln

Auburn

Loomis

Rocklin

Granite Bay

Roseville

Foresthill

Colfax

Dutch Flat

Tahoma

Tahoe City

Carnelian Bay

Tahoe Vista

Kings Beach

An interactive map on the website has been provided to support travelers in planning their upcoming trip. Please remember to travel responsibly at all times and respect our local environment, including making sure to leave no trace by packing out what you brought in. To learn more on how to venture through Placer County safely, visitvisitplacer.com/travel-responsibly.

