PHOTOS: ‘Everyone’s Italian’ at annual food and culture festival

The 39thGreat Italian Festival was celebrated over the weekend in downtown Reno drawing a large crowd to the annual event. Every pasta, drink and sauce vendor had a line that extended far down the road, but spirits remained high and the event had an energetic feel to it.

Attendees had more far more than just pasta to enjoy. Live music was featured on two stages. A cornhole competition took place and contestants competed in the festival favorite grape stomp.

While the streets were full to the curb, foot traffic still moved about at a good speed and food vendors worked as fast as possible to keep things moving.

Check out photos from this year’s event.

The Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno, Nev. on Oct. 9, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno