Pershing-Humboldt regional economic outlook for 2021 and beyond (sponsored)

Oct. 28 at Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca

(Winnemucca, NV) — Formerly known as Winnemucca Futures, Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures 2021 is the rural economic outlook which reflects the regional approach that lines up with the formation of Nevada 95-80 RDA, a new regional development authority authorized through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development that serves the counties of Pershing and Humboldt, and the cities of Lovelock and Winnemucca.

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures presents the annual economic outlook for these crossroads communities in the Pershing/Humboldt County region. Speakers representing leading businesses will share up-to-the minute information, trends, expansions, and their company’s outlook and growth for the upcoming year.

“The Futures event continues its commitment to deliver the economic information and outlook that communities along US-95 Interstate 80 in Northern Nevada have come to rely upon,” said Patrick Gray, Chairman of the Humboldt Development Authority Board, which is hosting the event. “Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures encourages community growth, shares business intelligence, and busts many of the myths about rural economic development.”

Keynote topics this year include briefings on West Coast Salmon Nevada and Lithium Nevada. These billion-dollar projects, slated to break ground early 2022, bring incredible jobs and supply chain opportunities to the region.

Nevada US-95 I-80 Futures 2021 is set for Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca (1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, NV.) The format is a fast-paced series of panels featuring topics and speakers who will chart the year ahead.

The event kicks off at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca with networking, exhibits, and a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up by 12:30 p.m.

Registration is free. Visit the Futures tab at www.nevada95-80rda.com for a registration link. Details on the program and speakers will also be posted. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required so that the food and facilities will accommodate all.

Winnemucca Futures 2020 is made possible by the following businesses:

Founding Sponsor

Nevada Gold Mines

Sponsors

Nevada Builders Alliance

Lithium Nevada

NV Energy

SSR Mining, Inc.

Southwest Gas Corporation

Cyanco

Con Edison Development

Century 21 Sonoma Realty

West Coast Salmon Nevada

For more information contact Jan Morrison, Co-Director at the Nevada 95-80 Regional Development Authority.

