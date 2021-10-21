Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter honors new CCIM designees (sponsored)

The CCIM designation signifies expertise in the commercial real estate profession.

Reno, NV, October 19, 2021— The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter has recognized three chapter members who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute. Headquartered in Chicago, CCIM Institute is one of the largest global commercial real estate networks.

The following Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter members earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s 2021 Annual Governance Meetings which was held October 7 – 11, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA at The Westin Pittsburgh.

Gerrit Hillebrand, CCIM; Vice President, Colliers International, Reno, NV

Amanda Lavi, CCIM; Senior Associate, Colliers International, Reno, NV

Ben Nelson, CCIM; First Vice President and Shareholder, Kidder Mathews, Reno, NV

“These latest designees join an exclusive global commercial real estate community, one that represents the highest level of expertise, experience, and ethics in the industry,” says Timothy S. Blair, CCIM, 2021 global president of CCIM Institute. “That’s why people look to this CCIM pin – each of us brings sophisticated analysis and evaluation skills to the table to make the most of every deal while never losing sight of the human factor – our clients and those we work with on a deal.”

“On behalf of the entire Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter, I’d like to express my most sincere congratulations to Ben, Gerrit and Amanda,” said Casey Scott, CCIM, President of Northern Nevada Chapter. “Earning a CCIM is no easy feat. The program requires many hours of dedication, challenging studying and a proven portfolio of commercial real estate transactions. It’s an honor to have these three professionals in our chapter and our community as a whole.”

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

CCIM Institute is a global community of approximately 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. Learn more about CCIM Institute’s education and designation program at ccim.com.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision, and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50-plus chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin — real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry’s best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of approximately 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.

