May Arboretum Society hosts flower bulb sale this weekend

The Fall Bulb Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 in St. Patrick’s Grove at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St.



According to the May Arboretum Society, approximately 140 different varieties of bulbs will be for sale. These include alliums, daffodils, double daffodils, garlic, hyacinth, iris, onions, peonies and tulips.



Garden supplies and fall decor will also be available. Gardeners are scheduled to be on hand to answer questions and offer planting demonstrations.



Most bulbous flowers do best when planted in the fall. They sit dormant in the winter and are among the first flowers to bloom each spring.



Fore more information, visit https://www.mayarboretumsociety.org/events.html.

Hyacinths. Image: Carla ODay