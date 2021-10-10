Letter to the editor: Ways to strike and perform a service

I understand the motivation to go on strike. It is a darn good way to make people that have nothing to do with your problems suffer.

The union and the bus company are equal in causing residents of Reno grief. All we want to do is go buy groceries. Maybe spread some money at the casinos if we didn’t have to walk all the way there and back.

You folks unwilling to handle your issues internally are affecting thousands each and every day.

I say get rid of the union and the bus company. Start over from scratch. Somebody wants this market. These folks are showing they don’t.

Submitted by Michael L. Scott,

“Just an old fart that likes things to have some logic and a side dose of common sense. Things are usually pretty simple if we stand back and observe for a moment.“

